Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,222 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

PLUG opened at $38.37 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

