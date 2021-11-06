Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $828.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

