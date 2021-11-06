Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 21,640 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.