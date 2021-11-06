Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $5,030,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 241.59% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

