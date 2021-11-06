Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 95.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

