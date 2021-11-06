Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 39,500 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,704,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $3,649,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and have sold 1,670,148 shares valued at $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETWO opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

