Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $86,539.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $86,539.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004331 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00215389 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00597225 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.