Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

