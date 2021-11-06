Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Post worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $52,247,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

