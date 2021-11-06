Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Hits $3.67 on Major Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00005915 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $732,692.29 and approximately $23,861.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

