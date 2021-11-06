Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRAX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 189,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $989.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

