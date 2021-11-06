Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PRAX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 189,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $989.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.