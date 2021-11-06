Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $989.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

