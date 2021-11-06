Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.14.

PBH opened at C$136.52 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.47%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

