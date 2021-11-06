Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$136.02 and last traded at C$136.66, with a volume of 20368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$134.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.47%.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.88.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.