Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.930-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.93-$3.98 EPS.

PBH traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 245,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,430. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

