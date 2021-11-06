Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 406 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,028,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $564,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $160.26 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

