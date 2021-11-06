Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,321,005 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $475,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $132.85 and a 52-week high of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

