Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,739,209 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.31% of Citigroup worth $437,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,587,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.