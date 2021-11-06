Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 881,512 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $498,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

FLO opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.