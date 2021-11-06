Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $395.60 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,035,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604,535 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.47% of Nielsen worth $395,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after buying an additional 886,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

