Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $518.32 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,832,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,088,081 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $518,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

