Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,394,169 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Phreesia worth $408,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,580 shares of company stock worth $11,296,363 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.