Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.