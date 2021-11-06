Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 77911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Primo Water by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.