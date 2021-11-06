Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.34

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $69.16, with a volume of 1271883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

