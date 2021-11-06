PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PROG by 15.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

