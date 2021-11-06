Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.01. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Progenity will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progenity by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

