ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.54 Million

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $237.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.70 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $847.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $876.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 142.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 2,829,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 1,044,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

