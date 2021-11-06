Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 91,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 3,505.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Protara Therapeutics worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

