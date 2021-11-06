Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Prothena stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. 274,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,685. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prothena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

