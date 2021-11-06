Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.
Prothena stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. 274,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,685. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
