Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

