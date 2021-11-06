Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 6,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,011. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

