ProxyNode One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $45,767.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00310893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 188,649,575 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

