Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Waters worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 77.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $2,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $981,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $343.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

