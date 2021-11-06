Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $39,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,880,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

AEP stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

