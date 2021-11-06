Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

