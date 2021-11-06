Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $1,609,858 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

