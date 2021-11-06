Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 60.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after buying an additional 325,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

