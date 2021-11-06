Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.10 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

