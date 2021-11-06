Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,080 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.