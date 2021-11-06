Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,896 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $43,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

