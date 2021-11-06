Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,528 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.