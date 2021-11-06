Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

