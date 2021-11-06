Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.73 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $55.46 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

