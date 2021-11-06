Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

