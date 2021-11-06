Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

