Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.33 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

