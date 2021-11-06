Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,544,983.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,269,695 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

