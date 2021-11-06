Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Post worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Post by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

