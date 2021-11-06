Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter.

TMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

